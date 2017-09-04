Memphis Navy helps rescue efforts in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's been more than a week since Harvey first made landfall and just now, those living in West Houston have been ordered to evacuate. That area of the city could see flooding for two more weeks.

This as the Army Corps of Engineers continues to release water into the nearby Buffalo Bayou to prevent dams from cracking. Officials have cut power to the area as a way to help enforce the evacuation order.

Back here in the Mid-South, a group who call themselves the Memphis Navy headed to Texas last week with their own boats to help rescue people trapped in the floods.

Darrin Hillis and Mike Todd with the group stopped by to tell their stories.