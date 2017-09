Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our Furry Friend of the week is Fiona from Memphis Animal Services.

This gorgeous black cat is about nine months old and has been at the shelter since mid-July after she was found near Methodist North Hospital.

When she first arrived she was shy, but has since warmed up to the staff at MAS.

Fiona's adoption fee is $70 and includes spaying, microchipping and vaccines.

