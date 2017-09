Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For ten years, the Lia House has been quietly making a difference in Memphis.

Not only do they give the homeless a place to live, but they also teach them how to be successful on their own.

They serve veterans, ex-offenders and at-risk youth.

Michelle Jones from Lia House stopped by with one of her clients, William Garrett, to talk about the impact the organization is making.

