Kroger: Man placed in choke hold threatened to 'shoot' security

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have been released after a video surfaced online showing security at a local Kroger store holding a man in a choke hold.

According to police, they were called to the store located on East Shelby Drive early Saturday morning after a man was allegedly caught stealing from the store. The caller said she watched Bernard Williams place an item inside his clothing before leaving the store on an electric shopping cart.

Williams was stopped outside the store and asked to come back inside. Two people went outside to detain the suspect, and that’s when Williams reportedly became upset and stated he would “shoot” the man.

The video being shared on social media that appears to show the encounter between security and Williams starts once the suspect is already in the choke hold.

A spokesperson for Kroger told WREG the suspect was only placed in a choke hold after he threatened to harm security.

No gun was ever located.

Williams eventually admitted to taking the items and returned them to the store.