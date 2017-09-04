× Five young kids accidentally shot in Mid-South in past month

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Another child is dead in the Mid-South as a result of an accidental shooting.

Horn Lake Police are investigating the death of 9-year-old Cameron Williams, but they say there aren’t any suspects at this time since the shooting was not intentional.

“Family members had reported a 9-year-old child with a gunshot wound,” said Capt. Nikki Lanphere with Horn Lake Police.

Officers say he was accidentally shot and didn’t survive. Neighbors say before this tragedy, little Williams was often seen playing outside in their tight-knit neighborhood.

“He talked to everyone because he was just that person,” said neighbor Javea Bledsoe.

Police aren’t giving many details yet on how the shooting took place or where the gun was. They say at this point, no one’s being charged in connection to the shooting.

Williams is the fifth child under the age of 10 who’s been accidentally shot in the past month in the Mid-South — and he’s one of three who died.

“It can be tragic, real tragic,” said Derek Hines with Bull Frog Corner Pawn and Gun.

WREG recently caught up with Hines at Bull Frog Corner Pawn and Gun to talk about gun safety. He said new guns come with locks and you should be provided a lock if you buy a used gun.

And even with a required lock, authorities want these children to be on your mind if you have a gun.

“You put it in a place only you know where it’s at and only you can access during stressful situations,” said Officer Marion Hannah with the Memphis Police Department.

On Monday, Williams’ family said they’re not ready to comment on what happened as police continue their investigation.

“We’re being as sensitive as we can with them, they are also suffering here,” Lanphere said.

Although no one’s being charged so far in Williams’ death, the parents of kids involved in some of those other accidental shootings are facing charges.