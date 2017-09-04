× Fire fighter injured, family displaced following apartment blaze in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire fighter was injured and a family displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex overnight.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Hunters Ridge Apartments in the 3000 block of Kettle Creek Drive.

WREG was told the fire started in one apartment, sending smoke billowing into the family’s residence below.

The American Red Cross is helping that family.

The fire fighter’s condition has not been released.