Fight for $15 hits the streets of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Workers from fast food restaurants across the country walked out Monday, calling for a minimum wage of $15.

Here in Memphis, a group gathered in front of the McDonald’s on Poplar Avenue. They carried signs saying “Show me $15 & a union” and “#Fightfor15.”

“I’m out here protesting along with my fellow sisters and brothers who work at McDonald’s, KFC, Wendy’s. I work at Church’s chicken myself. We are fast food workers. We are asking for $15 for our minimum wage and we’re asking for union rights on our jobs,” explained Ashley Kathey.

Similar scenes played out in 300 cities across the nation.

