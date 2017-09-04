Family’s plea for justice in mother’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATESVILLE, Miss. — "I saw my sister running and crying, she was laying over the car, I knew it was bad."

Eleven years ago, Penny Milam got a phone call that no parent should ever get: Her daughter was dead.

In 2006, her daughter, 28-year old Jamie Milam was gunned down outside her front door at a Batesville apartment complex. Inside that apartment, her three young children were waiting for their mother to come home — she never made it.

Jamie Milam's mother remembers that night like it was yesterday.

"I went to running up to there, and somebody tried to stop me, they wouldn't let me get to her. I was trying to get to her, I could see her, I was telling her, 'Jamie get up baby, come on and get up,'" she said. "One officer, I don't know who he was, but he told me, 'You don't want to go up there,' and he held me."

Officers say the gunman was hiding in some bushes near Milam's apartment building.

"I went up and got my grandchildren, I picked them up and carried them to the car."

Not only did she have to deal with the death of her own child, but she also had the responsibility of raising three small children and explaining to her grandchildren what happened to their mother.

"Jamie's oldest son, he said, 'Grandmommy, let's go the hospital where my mommy at,' he said, 'She got shot in the arm.' I said, 'No baby, she didn't get shot in the arm,' I said, 'Your momma gone.'"

In the last decade, Batesvile Police have questioned several people in connection with Milam's murder, but no one has been charged. Chief McCloud says they wont stop until Milam's killer is behind bars.

"Just because you have been going for 11 years, don't think that you're free, because this is going to follow you, this is going to be with you," he said. "We are still looking, we are still listening and we are still coming."

If you know who killed Jamie Milam, call the Batesville Police Department at (662) 563-5653. All calls are confidential.