Escaped Cross County inmate turns himself in

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — An inmate who had been on the run after escaping from the Cross County Jail is now back behind bars.

Sheriff JR Smith confirmed the news via Facebook on Monday.

“After several days of lengthy talks with his girlfriend, I was able to talk her into talking Larry into turning himself in and at approx 5:50am this morning Mr. Jackson walked into the Lobby of the Cross County Jail and turned himself in without incident.”

According to reports, Larry Jackson Jr was being moved to another cell late Thursday evening when he was able to distract the jailer and make his way out through an unlocked door.

At the time he was incarcerated on a first-degree battery charge. Sheriff Smith didnt’ say if additional charges have been filed.