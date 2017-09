× City Watch issued for missing man with dementia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing 61 year old with early stages of dementia.

According to police, Harold Whalum walked away from a care home at 1014 North Barksdale early Sunday morning. He was last seen heading eastbound on Vollintine.

His care givers told police he is in the early stages of dementia due to a head injury.

If you see Whalum, call Memphis police at (901) 545-2677.