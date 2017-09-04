× Carriage horse euthanized after collapsing Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A carriage horse that collapsed in front of passersby Downtown on Friday night is dead, its owners said.

Uptown Carriage Company released a statement Monday stating that the young horse, Junior, had to be euthanized after experiencing “a rare paralysis.”

On behalf of Uptown Carriage Company and the carriage industry in Memphis, we are saddened to announce the loss of Junior, a young horse who joined our family a short couple of months ago. According to our Veterinarian who was contacted immediately, Junior without notice experienced extremely rare paralysis and went down. Upon arrival of our veterinarian it was recommended junior be euthanized. I would like to thank the city of Memphis Police Department for their extremely professional diligence in helping us deal with a sad situation.

The incident caused a stir among Downtown residents and visitors who witnessed it. The horse was taken away on a truck.