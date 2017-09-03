× Family wants answers after weeks with no leads in loved one’s hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It has been nearly three weeks since a hit-and-run in the University of Memphis area sent a man to the hospital, fighting for his life.

But his family says they still have no answers.

“Every day he fights for his life,” said the man’s niece, Mia Atkins-Beason.

As 62-year-old Wylie Bradford lies in a hospital bed in the ICU, his loved ones are trying to keep his case in the public eye, hoping someone will come forward with information.

“Why aren’t the leads coming in?” Atkins-Beason asked. “Somebody saw something. All we want is justice for him. He deserves that. … I think that’s what’s hurting us the most. It’s like no one cares.”

Police say Bradford was trying to cross Prescott Street near Steve Road around 10:30 p.m. August 14 when it happened. The crime scene markings are still visible on the road.

According to the police report, a man who lives across the street says he heard a loud crash and then saw a truck taking off and Bradford lying motionless in the street.

“He didn’t deserve to get hit like a dog,” said Bradford’s sister, Doris Bradford. “They should pay for what they did.”

Since the accident, Bradford has undergone seven surgeries.

His family says he has head and neck injuries, numerous internal injuries, a broken pelvis and a crushed leg.

Doctors still aren’t sure if his leg can be saved.

“He keeps living. He keeps fighting,” Atkins-Beason said. “So, we’re just fighting for justice for him.”

Bradford has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

“It’ll be a long time because he’s pretty messed up,” Doris Bradford said.

In the meantime, his family is pleading for the person who did it to turn themselves in.

“Just do the right thing,” Atkins-Beason said. “Please, just do the right thing. … At some point in your life, you have to assume responsibility for what you do. Be the better person. Hold yourself accountable.”

Police are looking for an older-model, burgundy, two-door pickup with a tan front fender – possibly a Chevrolet or GMC.

The witness named in the police report says he saw a man behind the wheel.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.