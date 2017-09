× 9-year-old dies after shooting in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Horn Lake Police tell WREG a 9-year-old has died after being shot Sunday morning.

It happened at a home on Carroll Cove West near Carroll Drive.

Police say the child was airlifted to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

So far, police haven’t released any more details about what happened but did say it seems like it was accidental. They’re still investigating.

