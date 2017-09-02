× Human skull found in Mississippi yard, rest of body sought

IUKA, Miss. — A human skull has been found in a yard in Mississippi and is being sent to the state Crime Lab for identification.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that investigators were looking for other parts of the body Friday in Tishomingo County.

Officers say it appears a dog found the skull elsewhere and brought it home.

The sheriff’s department says the skull was found near the area where a woman was reported missing by her husband on June 6.

The sheriff’s department is asking the public to avoid the area of Country Roads 247 and 172 while they search, the Daily Journal reports.