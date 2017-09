× A car and 2 bodies recovered from the Tennessee River in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County Fire Department recovered a vehicle and two male bodies from the Saltillo boat ramp Saturday afternoon.

Officials believe the car drove into the Tennessee River sometime overnight.

The vehicle was discovered after a boat struck it, officials say.

Tennesee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

No additional information was given at this time.