Tiger’s kickoff return scores some Memphians free jewelry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A kickoff return for a touchdown made a lot of Memphis Tiger fans happy and scored some free jewelry for local Memphians.

Hours before the Tigers kicked off their home opener against Louisiana Monroe, Robert Irwin Jeweler tweeted out a sweet deal for fans.

“Your purchase is free if #Memphis returns the opening kickoff of the half for a touchdown, tomorrow against ULM.”

Granted it’s a long shot, but Tony Pollard made it happen.

Leading 20-7 at halftime, Pollard went 99 yards to make his third kickoff return for a touchdown. It was the second-longest return in program history the Memphis Tigers said. Not to mention it’s probably the one some lucky shoppers won’t soon forget.

The jewelry store confirmed the deal on Twitter on Thursday. Anyone who made a purchase between August 14 and 30th will be refunded.

The Tigers won the game 37-29.