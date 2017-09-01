× Suspected Oak Court Mall jewelry thieves caught on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Video of three suspected jewelry thieves who smashed through a Macy’s jewelry counter has been released by Memphis police.

Surveillance video from the Oak Court Mall shows the men walking through the store with their hoods pulled up over their heads and their eyes glued to the floor. Their faces are completely covered.

According to police, the men then made their way to the men’s jewelry counter and smashed it with a hammer. They then fled the scene in a Dodge Challenger.

It’s unclear how many items were stolen.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you can help identify them, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.