One good Samaritan killed, another injured helping Marshall County crash victims

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — An accident in Marshall County leaves one good Samaritan dead and another injured.

According to authorities, a minor accident was reported at Highway 302 and 309 early Friday morning.

Seeing the wreck, two good Samaritans pulled over to try to help. They were both hit by a car driving down the highway. One of them was killed while the second had to be airlifted to Memphis for treatment.

We are working on getting more information.