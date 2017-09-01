× Officer involved shooting at Delta Inn in Phillips County

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark — Arkansas State Police are en route to an officer involved shooting at the Delta Inn on Highway 59 Friday night.

According to the Helena-West Helena Police Department, the shooting happened before 9.

Police say the Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over some men from Illinois when a struggle ensued and shots were fired.

One suspect has been taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.