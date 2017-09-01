Narcotics on the street after Walgreen’s robbed

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— Memphis Police need your help to locate suspects who robbed the Walgreens on Berryhill Road Friday.

Police say the suspects used a fire extinguisher to enter the Walgreens.

Police say the suspects pried open the narcotics cabinets in the pharmacy and fled with Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Fentanyl patches and more.

The suspects fled in a newer four door sedan driven by another suspect.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.