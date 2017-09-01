× MLGW: Thousands without power thanks to Harvey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW crews are hard at work restoring power to thousands left in the dark after strong storms rolled through the Mid-South on Thursday.

Early Friday morning some 18,000 customers were without power after Tropical Depression Harvey poured rain, knocking down trees all across the Mid-South. One woman we spoke to said she was watching TV when a huge tree toppled over, knocking down power lines and trapping her inside her home on Allison Avenue.

“Then I heard boom! Like that, so I ran out and I looked out and I did not expect to see this,” she told WREG’s Bridget Chapman.

“When I saw that, I was like, first thing, I panicked, you know inside. My heart started beating really fast and I then I’m like chill, chill, call light gas and water.”

The heavy rain made it difficult for drivers as well. Slick, rain-covered road turned into pools of water in some places like College and Trigg. Drivers were faced with the decision to turn around or take the risk of driving through the water, which was at least two feet deep.

A WREG crew had to help two drivers get their cars back to safe ground after they got stuck.

City crews showed up to try and manage the water, which was nearly waist-high by that point.

MLGW said to help speed up the process of getting people back online, 20 crews from out of town have been called in to help. At this point, they have not set a restoration time, so if you don’t have power, you’ll have to be patient.

If you need to report an outage, call (901) 544-6500.