Man says MATA bus driver attacked him because he’s in a wheelchair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Police said they're investigating a case involving a man in a wheelchair getting punched by an unhelpful bus driver.

John Kramer said he goes to the bus stop two blocks from his South Memphis home every day.

“I get up at 4 o’clock in the morning, get cleaned up, something to eat and go down sit on that corner at 5:30 in the morning. The bus gets there at 5:45,” he said.

That’s how he gets to his daily medical clinic. He also has to board the bus differently than most and that requires the help of the driver.

“The machine is in front of me. When I pull up I have to turn the thing to go back in the back of the bus. This guy just sits in his drivers chair and doesn’t move,” he said of his driver on Monday, August 21.

He said he kept going.

“I swiped my card, turned the thing like this and all the sudden, 'WHOMP.' He hits me in the chest,” Kramer said. "All the ladies on the bus were like, 'What did you hit him for?'"

"Right is right. Wrong is wrong. The bus driver was wrong," witness Pamela Luellen said.

She confirmed everything Kramer said about the bus driver assaulting him.

"He hit him with his fist,” Luellen said.

They both said the driver did it because he didn’t want to deal with the wheelchair.

"He just wanna drive the bus. He didn’t want to hook the wheelchair up. And he did him wrong," Luellen said.

"I want some justice, okay. All this stress he’s put me through," Kramer said.

Kramer said MATA gave him the "runaround." A MATA representative wouldn't comment to WREG, citing the ongoing police investigation.

Police said they were investigating but hadn't made any arrested.

Kramer hoped MATA would switch the driver to a different route. Luellen recommended MATA fire the driver.