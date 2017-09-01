× Light It Gold Memphis to raise awareness for childhood cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A local organization is hoping to raise awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The Chris Hope Foundation will be hosting Light It Gold Memphis, a free event this Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

The family-friendly event will feature guest speakers and fun activities for all ages including bouncers, a game truck, live entertainment and food from some of the city’s best food trucks.

To further support the organization’s mission, the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis International Airport, Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid, the Hard Rock Café and the Crowne Plaza Hotel will change their exterior colors to gold during the month of September.

A reported 300,000 children worldwide are diagnosed with cancer each year, and nearly 16,000 of those are right here in the United States.

For more information on the event, click here.