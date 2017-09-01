Harvey’s remnants caused damage across the Mid-South

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The remnants of Harvey caused some damage across the Mid-South on Thursday.

Once again, homeowners are dealing with knocked over trees on their houses and cars.

Miss Jones told WREG she watched a huge tree in front of her South Memphis home sway in the storm.

“The wind was so hard and it was coming so fast and it was scary, really,” she said.

The tree fell into her neighbors’ yard, covering much of the front of their property.

Although the neighbors said it doesn’t appear the tree caused any damage to their house, it did topple over onto one of their cars.

The problem is Jones says she doesn’t have insurance and her neighbor told us he’s not sure what their family’s insurance status is either.

Earlier in the day, there was a similar incident in East Memphis.

“I’m watching an old movie and then I heard, 'boom!' like that,” said Denise Burns.

Burns came outside to see her neighbor’s tree blocking her driveway.

It took down a power line with it that crews came and fixed, but the tree itself is still a problem.

“I don’t know who’s going to get that tree, you know, because I don’t know who owns that or who lives there,” Burns said.

Insurance companies say it’s typically the responsibility of the homeowner whose property the tree fell onto to get it cleaned up.

The neighbor where the tree came from could be liable if there was negligence or a maintenance-related issue that caused it to fall.

“I just pray everything turns out well,” Jones said.

And if there was no damage to any property, your insurance might not pay for the removal of the debris.

Insurance companies recommend you call them to see what’s covered when a storm’s expected to come your way.

City workers will also pick up tree limbs that were trimmed by homeowners and left at the curb for pick up.

They must be cut down to less than a five-foot length and three-inch width.

The city won’t remove tree limbs cut by private contractors or remove fallen trees off of private property.