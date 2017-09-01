Fox Meadows woman says mold forced her to move

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The laundry list of issues just keeps piling up for one Fox Meadows apartment complex.

WREG has made numerous visits concerning AC unit issues but now one resident claims she is having issues with mold.

"I’ve been dealing with it every since I moved in there which was in February," said the resident.

The woman doesn’t want to show her face out of fear of retaliation from the apartment complex

where she still has a lease but can’t even spend the night in her own home because of massive amounts of mold.

She says it’s a health hazard that she doesn’t want to keep her 2-year-old daughter or herself around it.

"It started as a little spot, I told them and they didn’t ever come do anything about it," recalls the resident.

She says the pictures tell it all and even though she’s done maintenance requests and the complex has been given orders to remove the mold—the fungus continues to stick around.

"They had a deadline and that is when they decided they wanted to come do something but not get rid of the mold just spray it," said the resident.

WREG went to the complex to get answers, but we were asked to leave. We’ve been to Eden at Watersedge many times about the living conditions there. This woman says she’s over the runaround.

They constantly keep telling me they are going to take care of it never do and this point she says it’s just time to move on.

"From there I was like I am about to get me and my child out because I was already feeling sick," said the resident.

In the case, she says the quality of life matters more than anything else.

Throughout July —WREG followed the complex’s progress as the city and county put pressure on them to get ac units to compliance during a heatwave.

Eden at Waterside faced several fines for their inability to meet the requirement under deadlines.