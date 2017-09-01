× Flash Flood Watch, Wind Advisory active in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to continue over West Tennessee and portions of Mississippi Friday as the final remnants of Harvey makes its way through.

The following watches are still active:

Flash Flood Watch:

Lake, Obion, Weakley, Henry, Dyer, Gibson, Carroll, Benton, Lauderdale, Tipton, Haywood, Crockett, Madison, Chester, Henderson, Decatur, McNairy and Hardin counties until 1 p.m. Friday.

Wind Advisory:

Benton, Tippah, Alcorn, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Crockett, Henderson, Hardeman, McNairy and Hardin counties until 4 p.m. Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts are expected to reach up to 40 miles per hour in West Tennessee and Mississippi through Friday evening.