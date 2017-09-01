× DeSoto County man charged with child exploitation

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A Walls man has been arrested and charged with child exploitation after an investigation of suspicious online activity, the Mississippi attorney general’s office said.

James Michael Williams, 51, was arrested at his home Wednesday by investigators with the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit and booked into the Desoto County Detention Center.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Williams’ home, with the assistance of the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office and Southaven Police Department.

Williams faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.