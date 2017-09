× Cross County Jail inmate escapes

CROSS COUNTY, Ark — The Cross County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Larry “Brain” Jackson Jr who escaped Thursday night.

According to officials, Jackson escaped through a door that was unsecured after her distracted the jailer.

Jackson was incarcerated for a recent first-degree battery charge.

Police say Jackson is considered dangerous.

Police ask if you see Jackson that you not approach him but call the CCSO at 870-238-5700