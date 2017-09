× 18-year-old dead following East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is dead following a shooting in East Memphis.

According to police, Tommy Johnson was shot in the 1600 block of Cherry Thursday afternoon. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

The suspect is believed to be driving a maroon-colored vehicle.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.