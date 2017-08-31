× West Memphis Police: Inmate ‘walked away’ from work detail in Crittenden County

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities in Crittenden County are looking for an inmate who escaped custody.

West Memphis Police confirmed Earl Wayne Dorris II “walked away” while working for Parks and Recreation.

Dorris was in the custody of the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, and WMPD said he was in jail for nonviolent failure to comply with the terms of a warrant.

The department shared a post saying Dorris stole a white 2007 Ford truck belonging to the City of Marion.

If you see him, call Marion Police at (870) 739-2101 or CCSO at (870) 702-2000.