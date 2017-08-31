Send us your storm photos, information
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Tropical Depression Harvey makes its way through the Mid-South, we need you to be our eyes and ears out in the community.
See flash flooding? Send us a picture.
Come across a road that’s impassable? Let us know.
Is your lights out? Tweet us and let us know where you are.
Your information helps us keep the Mid-South safe as heavy rains and high winds threaten the WREG viewing area.
Of course, we want you to stay safe. Only take pictures or contact us if/when it is safe for you to do so.
Email WREG at news@wreg.com, follow us on Facebook or tweet us at @3onyourside.
35.149534 -90.048980