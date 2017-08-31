× Send us your storm photos, information

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Tropical Depression Harvey makes its way through the Mid-South, we need you to be our eyes and ears out in the community.

See flash flooding? Send us a picture.

Come across a road that’s impassable? Let us know.

Is your lights out? Tweet us and let us know where you are.

Your information helps us keep the Mid-South safe as heavy rains and high winds threaten the WREG viewing area.

Of course, we want you to stay safe. Only take pictures or contact us if/when it is safe for you to do so.

Email WREG at news@wreg.com, follow us on Facebook or tweet us at @3onyourside.