Police called after student brings knife to Kate Bond Middle School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Kate Bond Middle School student was taken into juvenile custody after allegedly bringing a knife to the school and saying he would hurt or kill other students.

Police responded to the school in the Wolfchase area around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to police, the juvenile told officers that other students had been bullying and hitting him.

The suspect’s parent arrived at the school and the weapon was taken as evidence, police said.

Harold Collins with the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission said he was meeting with school leaders to come up with a plan to prevent weapons inside the school.