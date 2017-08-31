× Person of interest sought in local homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old is wanted for questioning in a homicide from earlier this month.

Octerrious Herron is a person of interest in the death of 30-year-old Dexter Price on August 8, Memphis police posted on their Facebook page.

First responders transported Price to the Regional Medical Center from Marble and Eldridge in non-critical condition. However, his condition continued to get worse. He later died at the hospital.

The person of interest is still at large.If you know where he is or know anything about the case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.