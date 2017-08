× Person killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-40

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — One person has died after two cars and two tractor-trailers crashed on I-40, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

It happened at mile marker 26.

It’s unclear at this time whether anyone else was injured.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked for a time, but the westbound lanes have since reopened. The eastbound lanes are still closed.