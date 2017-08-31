× NWS: ‘Life threatening’ flash flooding possible Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The National Weather Service has issued several alerts as the remnants of Harvey arrive in the Mid-South.

Severe thunderstorms are possible in West Tennessee and Mississippi Thursday along with brief tornadoes. This system is expected to produce anywhere from four to eight inches. Some models even estimate some isolated areas will get up to a foot of rain. Weather experts say low-lying areas may quickly become flooded.

A Flash Flood Watch is currently active for Crittenden, Lee Phillips, St. Francis, Alcorn, Benton, Coahoma, Desoto, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tunica, Union, Yalobusha, Fayette, Hardeman and Shelby counties through Friday morning.

A Flood Warning has already been issued for the Coldwater River and Tallahatchie River.

As always, if you see flooding on the roadways, do NOT drive through it. Turn around.

In addition, the entire area is under a Wind Advisory until 1 p.m. Friday.

