More than 20,000 MLGW customers without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The heavy downpour has lasted all day, so it’s no surprise many are without power.

As of 6:45 p.m. Thursday, MLGW is reporting outages at more than 22,000 accounts. Each account could represent more than one person, so many more people are without power.

The outages are spread across the county.

