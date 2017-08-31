Man returns to Texas home, plays beautiful music on flooded piano

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — A Texas man returning to his waterlogged home to get his children’s favorite stuffed animals sat down to play a beautiful song on his flooded piano.

Aric Harding posted a video of himself playing the piano on Instagram, on Wednesday.

The post read, in part, “I went back to our street today because as you guys have probably seen the water has come back with a vengeance. I hope this was its high point. I grabbed the kids’ favorite stuffed animals that we had left behind and a couple of games to keep the kids occupied.”

While there, he sat down and recorded a video of himself playing the uplifting song.

At least 37 deaths related to Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath have been reported in Texas.