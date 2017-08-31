Harvey hits home: Videos and photos show storms’ impact on Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Photos and videos of today’s storms came flooding in through email and social media Thursday, as the remnants of Tropical Depression Harvey reached the Mid-South.

Victoria Hickman Walker captured this on the bypass across from the hospital in Helena-West Helena, Ark.

Mallory Clouse caught the aftermath on Highway 370 in Itawamba County:

Reporter Jessica Gertler and videographer Emmanuel Amido showed what conditions were like on I-40 near Appling.

Steady rain on I40E near Appling Road. Take it slow! Be safe! pic.twitter.com/Ct8ZeETVNh — Jessica Gertler (@jgertler_WREG3) August 31, 2017

Our digital video producer Daniel Rubio captured street flooding in West Memphis:

and sirens going off in Memphis:

But the Memphis Blues modular homes community, which was rebuilt and reopened this year after severe flooding in 2011, seemed high and dry through this storm.

Photographer Emmanuel Amido caught traffic backed up due to a fatal wreck on Interstate 40 near Arlington:

