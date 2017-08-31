Determined fans tailgate during Harvey for Tigers home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A handful of dedicated University of Memphis football fans braved the elements Thursday for the Tigers' home opener at the Liberty Bowl, despite Tropical Depression Harvey barreling down on the Mid-South all day.

The Tiger Tailgate Team got to the Liberty Bowl parking lot around 10 a.m. to set up and secure its tent.

“We have our pick-up trucks and different buckets full of water stationed to hold [the tent] down. We have a lot of weight holding this thing down,” Paul Howell said.

Despite 60-mile-per-hour winds, the tactics worked.

“I can believe it because I put it together,” tailgate team member Chuck Olson said.

"We're out here rain or shine every Tiger game," Howell said. "It's so great we have a great coach, a great team and great young men playing for us. Supporting them is what it’s all about."

Inside the Liberty Bowl, the team also braved the rain. They played in front of some very wet and exuberant spectators, who were not allowed to bring in umbrellas.

“We may be the only 10 people in the stadium, but they're going to see us and know Memphis supports them,” Howell said.

The school also cancelled the traditional Tiger Walk and other opening-day events.