Couple discovered dead inside northeast Memphis hotel identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have identified the two people found dead inside a northeast Memphis motel earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Ladarius and Venus Wright were found dead inside a room at the Crossland Economy Studios in the 5800 block of Shelby Oaks Drive. The married couple had reportedly been shot to death.

No arrests have been made.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

35.149534 -90.048980