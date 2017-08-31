× 76-year-old missing in storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been reported missing, and she’s believed to be lost in the storm.

Police issued a City Watch alert for Helen E. Armstrong, 76.

According to the alert, she may be confused and may have gotten lost as she was making her way home around noon in the heavy rain falling across the Mid-South.

She drives a 2006 green four-door Chrysler 300 with Tennessee license plate 630 PLX, according to the alert. She lives near I-240 and South Parkway.

If you see her, call 911 or police at 545-COPS.