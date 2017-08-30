× Woman critically injured in Uptown apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is recovering after a fire broke out in a 14-story Uptown building.

The incident happened at Barry Towers, a residential building located in the 200 block of North Lauderdale Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, workers with the Memphis Housing Authority were able to evacuate 10 people from the fifth floor, extinguish the fire and rescue a woman before their crews arrived.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center Burn Unit with second-degree burns to 50 percent of her body.

A second man was also transported for hypertension.

Investigators said the cause of the blaze was “careless use of smoking materials in bed.”