Two more arrested in Hardeman County double murder

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Two additional arrests have been made in a 2016 double homicide in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday.

Marquenton Williams and Erica Beard were both charged in connection to the deaths of 13-year-old Jarvarrie “Joe Joe” Robertson and his father, Joe “Joe Duke” Robertson. Both were discovered dead inside their Naylor Road home in October 2016.

A 5-year-old girl and a newborn also inside the home here not harmed.

Three individuals — Andrian Bullock, Damein Hamer and Jeremy Hamer — were quickly developed as suspects. They were all charged with first-degree murder and are awaiting trial.

In a release, the TBI said their investigation further revealed Williams and Beard’s involvement in the case. Williams was taken into custody Monday and also charged with first-degree murder. His co-defendant was arrested Tuesday, but is only facing accessory and conspiracy charges.