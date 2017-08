Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is putting the redevelopment of the fairgrounds on the fast track with Mayor Jim Strickland promising a plan for the future by the end of the year.

One key component is what will be done with the Mid-South Coliseum?

Roy Barns and Mark Jones with the Coliseum Coalition want to make sure the historic building stays a apart of the landscape.