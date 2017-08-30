× TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Ripley

RIPLEY, Tenn. — There’s been an officer-involved shooting in Ripley.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Ripley Police officers found a vehicle with three people in it believed to be connected to a shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. Wedesday at Jefferson Street and Nesbit Street.

The suspects brandished guns as they got out of the car, and the TBI said a Ripley officer fired his weapon after the situation escalated.

One of the suspects was shot. That suspect was taken to the hospital, but the injuries aren’t life-threatening, according to the TBI.

No one else was hurt.

The TBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting, and Ripley Police is handling the shooting that led up to it.