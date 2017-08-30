× Suspect wanted in three back-to-back burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for the suspect accused of hitting three local businesses in a little more than an hour.

The crime spree started at 4:44 a.m. Sunday when the man front door of the Dollar General store located on Raleigh Lagrange.

Several minutes later, the same suspect was caught on camera breaking into the Cricket Wireless store on Covington Pike, followed by an appearance on another security system at the Stage Road Sonic.

Authorities confirmed items were stolen from each location, but didn’t release any specific details.

If you can help identify this suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.