Sen. Corker addresses relationship with President Trump

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Sen. Bob Corker said his relationship with President Donald Trump is business as usual despite some tense exchanges and criticism.

"Nothing has changed," he told WREG.

Corker, among other Republicans, criticized the president's initial response that both sides were to blame for the deadly violence in Charlottesville following a white nationalist rally.

Corker said Trump didn't demonstrate the stability or competence to become a successful president. He said he had hoped to influence Trump to unify the nation.

A week later, Trump weighed in on Twitter, writing, “Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in 2018.” He added, “Tennessee not happy!”

"I don't think people realize I have the most unique relationship with the president of anybody in the United States Senate. Yes, I talk frankly about things. He knows that. He talks frankly about things," he said.

Corker said he hasn't talked to the president since the exchange but has talked to the vice president on multiple occasions.

Corker was at the Germantown Rotary Club meeting Wednesday addressing hot-button issues like the Confederate statues in Memphis that city leaders want taken down.

"I think whatever the city leaders wish to do in conjunction, on the other hand, with the historical commission, I say they ought to, the city and state working together, should resolve that issue," said Corker.

As for running for reelection in 2018, Corker said he's not ready to make that announcement yet.