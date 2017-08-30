Red Cross teams up with church to offer shelter to Harvey refugees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. -- Refugees from Hurricane Harvey are getting help in the Mid-South.

The American Red Cross teamed up with Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven to set up a shelter.

The first family arrived from Houston Wednesday afternoon. A family of four with two pets asked for shelter.

Volunteers said they will provide that as well as food, items donated from the community, social services and spiritual guidance.

"I understand they were able to speak with one of our pastors to deal with the moment. I think shock and grief sits in when you're here, and actually have to go through the process. We definitely want to love on them and respect them as they go through this process," said Derrick Anderson with Brown Missionary Baptist Church.

The shelter will remain open as long as it is needed.

If you'd like more information or if you're looking for shelter or help, call the Red Cross at 901-726-1690.

They plan on doing that for dozens of other families from both Louisiana and Texas expected to show up by the end of the week.