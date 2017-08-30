Police looking for second driver who hit and killed pedestrian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for one of two drivers who hit and killed a pedestrian late Tuesday night at Mendenhall and Knight Arnold in the Fox Meadows area.

Witnesses told police the man was crossing Mendenhall at Knight Arnold around 11:50 p.m. when he was hit by a black vehicle and a gold vehicle.

The driver in the black car stayed on the scene. There was damage to the driver's side windshield of her vehicle.

A witness WREG spoke to on the scene believes the cars were drag racing at the time of the accident.

“Two cars ran the red light and they hit him,” said the witness, who didn’t want to be identified. “He flew in the air and when we walked across the street, he was dead.”

So far, no charges have been filed.

Police have not identified the man who was killed.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about the accident or the second driver.