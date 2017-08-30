× Pedestrian struck and killed in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are working to identify a man who died after being struck by two vehicles in Fox Meadows late Tuesday night.

Witnesses told police the man was crossing Mendenhall at Knight Arnold around 11:40 p.m. when he was hit by two cars.

One witness we spoke with believes the cars were drag racing at the time of the accident.

“Two cars ran the red light and they hit him,” said the witness, who didn’t want to be identified.

“He flew in the air and when we walked across the street, he was dead,” she said.

Police say one of the drivers remained on the scene but they’re still looking for the other driver.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about the accident or the second driver.